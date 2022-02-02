Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing awaiting negative COVID-19 tests

Keegan Messing, of Canada, competes during men's free skating program in the International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) Keegan Messing, of Canada, competes during men's free skating program in the International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

MORE SPORTS NEWS