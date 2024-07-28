Canadian fencer Eleanor Harvey claims Olympic bronze in Paris

Canada scores late to beat France 2-1 in women's soccer, keeping Olympic hopes alive
Vanessa Gilles scored the winning goal in injury time as the Canadian women's soccer team defeated France 2-1 at the Paris Games.
Canada's Eleanor Harvey will compete for bronze — and Canada's first-ever Olympic fencing medal — after being defeated in the semifinals of the women's foil individual event in Paris.
American Lauren Scruggs struck first en route to a 15-9 victory over the Canadian on Sunday.
Scruggs controlled the match early, jumping out to a 4-0 lead before Harvey cut the deficit to 5-3 before the end of the first round.
The Canadian continued her climb in the second, using her speed and agility to knot the score at 5-5 before Scruggs pulled ahead once again and scored seven straight points before Harvey was finally able to retaliate.
Scruggs took a 13-7 advantage into the final round and finished Harvey off by lunging in for a high touch.
Harvey is set to battle for bronze later on Sunday against the loser of a semifinal match between reigning Olympic champion Lee Kiefer of the U.S. and Italy's Alice Volpi.
With a top-four finish guaranteed, Harvey "will post the best ever Olympic result for a Canadian in any individual fencing event," wrote Team Canada in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Canadian fencers, not known for contending for Olympic medals, have been making waves in Paris.
On Saturday, Fares Arfa of Laval, Que., upset three-time defending Olympic champion Aron Szilagyi of Hungary in men's sabre competition before narrowly losing to eventual gold medallist Oh Sang-uk of South Korea in the quarterfinals. That was the best Olympic result by a Canadian fencer until Harvey topped it a day later.
Earlier, Harvey posted a 15-14 come-from-behind victory over fourth-seeded Italian Martina Favaretto in the quarterfinals. She also beat Poland’s Julia Walczyk-Klimaszyk 14-6 in the Round of 16 and China's Wang Yuting 12-8 in the opening round.
The 29-year-old Harvey, from Hamilton, made her Olympic debut in 2016.
She was a silver medallist in both the individual and team foil events in her third Pan Am Games last year in Santiago, Chile.
In other Round of 16 results, Toronto's Jessica Guo was defeated 15-11 by Scruggs and Yunjia Zhang, also from Toronto, fell 15-5 to Hungary’s Flora Pasztor.
Also on Sunday, Nicholas Zhang of Richmond, B.C., lost 15-11 to Venezuela’s Grabiel Lugo in the opening round of the men's épée.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024
Vanessa Gilles scored the winning goal in injury time as the Canadian women's soccer team defeated France 2-1 at the Paris Games.
Paris Olympics organizers apologized Sunday to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s 'The Last Supper' during the glamorous opening ceremony.
With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.
Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said she wants to take accountability and is cooperating with an investigation into a spying scandal involving the women’s soccer team at the Paris Games.
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
Marvel is back on top with “Deadpool & Wolverine.” The comic-book movie made a staggering US$205 million in its first weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.
There are some aspects of girl math that are actually fair game, according to Concordia University economics professor Moshe Lander.
Canadian fencer Eleanor Harvey defeated Italy's Alice Volpi 15-12 to capture bronze in the women's foil individual event at the Paris Olympics.
First there was the three-year cruise that never took off. Now, another company aiming to be the first to produce a round-the-world residential cruise at a reasonable price has delayed departure by two months.
Halifax Regional Police is investigating after five people were injured in a shooting at Africville Park in Halifax on Saturday.
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
The Saugeen Shores Police Service (SSPS) is reminding the public just how dangerous replica weapons can be, after a water gun was seized.
A Regina mom is raising money to get her daughter the care she needs in Toronto.
A Parks Canada official says a wildfire that's destroyed hundreds of structures in the town of Jasper and continues to burn out-of-control in the national park could still be burning months from now.
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an early morning stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square, say paramedics.
The lawyer of a powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who is now in U.S. custody pushed back Sunday against claims that his client was tricked into flying into the country, saying he was 'forcibly kidnapped' by the son of Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán.
Venezuelans are voting Sunday in a presidential election whose outcome will either lead to a seismic shift in politics or extend by six more years the policies that caused the world's worst peacetime economic collapse.
Russia may deploy new strike weapons in response to the planned U.S. stationing of longer-range and hypersonic missiles in Germany, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
Fifteen people were killed after a mudslide hit a homestay house in a tourist area in southeastern China on Sunday as heavy rains from what remained of a tropical storm drenched the region, state media said.
A court in Libya on Sunday sentenced 12 current and former officials to terms of up to 27 years in prison over their involvement in the collapse of two dams last year that sent a wall of water several metres high through the centre of a coastal city. Thousands of people died.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has raised $200 million since she emerged as the likely Democratic presidential nominee last week, an eyepopping haul in her race against the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the dates for two federal byelections to be held on September 16, according to a government release Sunday morning.
With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.
Soon Canadians who need to reach out to the federal government could also find themselves talking to an employee who's been helped by non-human assistants.
New blood tests could help doctors diagnose Alzheimer’s disease faster and more accurately, researchers reported Sunday – but some appear to work far better than others.
Health Canada is warning some take-home naloxone kits come with bad instructions that should be ignored in favour of the correct guidance.
U.S. health officials Friday announced a recall of some Boar's Head liverwurst and deli meats as they investigate a listeria outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people and caused two deaths.
In a fresh broadside against one of the world's most popular technology companies, the U.S. Justice Department late Friday accused TikTok of harnessing the capability to gather bulk information on users based on views on divisive social issues like gun control, abortion and religion.
A manipulated video that mimics the voice of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris saying things she did not say is raising concerns about the power of artificial intelligence to mislead with Election Day about three months away.
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue.
Edna O'Brien, Ireland's literary pride and outlaw who scandalized her native land with her debut novel 'The Country Girls' before gaining international acclaim as a storyteller and iconoclast that found her welcomed everywhere from Dublin to the White House, has died. She was 93.
Marvel Studios returned to San Diego Comic-Con with dancing Deadpool variants and a choir for a panel that included news about the next two 'Avengers' films and surprise guests, including Harrison Ford and Robert Downey Jr.
Canadian politicians have been trying to tackle grocery prices, which have risen significantly in just a few years amid overall inflation and higher interest rates.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it is pausing sales of one of its new product lines that have generated complaints from consumers.
Unionized Apple retail employees in the U.S. reached a tentative agreement with the tech giant on Friday over improvement in work-life balance, pay raises and job security.
First there was the three-year cruise that never took off. Now, another company aiming to be the first to produce a round-the-world residential cruise at a reasonable price has delayed departure by two months.
There are some aspects of girl math that are actually fair game, according to Concordia University economics professor Moshe Lander.
The stereotypical 'cat lady' is one of pop culture’s most bizarre characters — and easiest punching bags. Here's how it rose to infamy.
Canadian fencer Eleanor Harvey defeated Italy's Alice Volpi 15-12 to capture bronze in the women's foil individual event at the Paris Olympics.
Canadian sports fans in Paris are using words like 'embarrassing' and 'disappointing' to describe a drone spying scandal that has rocked Canada Soccer in the early days of the Olympic Games.
Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said she wants to take accountability and is cooperating with an investigation into a spying scandal involving the women’s soccer team at the Paris Games.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
Owners of a B.C. townhome caused a nuisance when they used the speaker feature on their doorbell camera to yell “profanity and insults” at their neighbours, the province’s civil resolution tribunal has ruled.
The first team Florida Panthers centre Sam Reinhart played for as a young boy was the Hollyburn Huskies. So it was fitting that after winning the Stanley Cup in June, the West Vancouver native would bring the iconic trophy home to Hollyburn Country club, where it all started.
A Walmart in East Vancouver has been closed after the company says a fire was deliberately set inside the store Saturday.
The cost of the last-minute deal that averted a chaotic strike by the largest union in Toronto’s public transit system is $176 million over three years, according to newly released city records.
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an early morning stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square, say paramedics.
The province’s police watchdog has involved its mandate after a man walked into a Pickering police station with a firearm Saturday afternoon and injured two officers.
Another wire snapped inside the city’s feeder main Friday, as water consumption continued to decline.
A group of Sikh bikers took to the streets of Calgary Sunday to raise money and awareness of diabetes research and education.
Calgary's Eleanor Harvey won a bronze medal Sunday to become the first Canadian to win an individual fencing medal.
The changing of the Ceremonial Guard happens every morning, arriving at Parliament Hill at 10 a.m. sharp.
The capital's professional lacrosse team is preparing to hit the field for the first game in the regular season with a focus on local talent, says the team's head coach.
The Ontario Hockey League was saddened by the news of the loss of former OHL coach and defenceman Bob Jones, who passed away Friday at the age of 54 following a battle with ALS.
A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he went off the road on the closed circuit of the Montmagny autodrome in the Chaudière-Appalaches region on Sunday.
Two people are fighting for their lives after being involved in a collision in the Laurentian town of Brownsburg-Chatham.
Some 1,000 workers at three well-known Montreal hotels called a surprise 24-hour strike on Sunday. The Queen Elizabeth, Marriott Château Champlain and Bonaventure hotels are all striking simultaneously to improve their working conditions, the Conférence des syndicats nationaux (CSN), which represents them, said in a press release.
A Parks Canada official says a wildfire that's destroyed hundreds of structures in the town of Jasper and continues to burn out-of-control in the national park could still be burning months from now.
Alberta Wildfire said, thanks to some rain, dozens of wildfires had been extinguished over the weekend.
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 2A in Ponoka early Sunday morning.
Halifax Regional Police is investigating after five people were injured in a shooting at Africville Park in Halifax on Saturday.
Three people from Moncton have died after a single-vehicle crash in Mill Cove, N.B., Saturday night.
With a tagline of “be a Scot for the weekend” the New Brunswick Highland Games Festival welcomed everyone out for a weekend of music and competition
While Folklorama doesn’t officially get underway until Aug. 4, some people got to catch a glimpse of what’s to come in a kick-off celebration on Saturday.
A 49-year-old man is facing several charges, including the dangerous operation of a vehicle, after revving his car’s engine outside Winnipeg police headquarters.
A Winnipeg teen hopes to push his sporting acumen to another level. Devin Guziak, 14, is a multi-sport athlete who plays hockey, football, and track and field.
A Regina mom is raising money to get her daughter the care she needs in Toronto.
Firefighters from two separate departments responded to a serious blaze involving several vehicles on Sunday.
One man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after an aggravated assault in Moose Jaw on Friday.
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane in Kitchener.
One person has been taken to hospital following an early morning shooting.
The Canadian ball hockey association national youth final was hosted in Saskatoon on Saturday.
Saskatoon firefighters responded to two separate structure fires early Saturday morning.
Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said she wants to take accountability and is cooperating with an investigation into a spying scandal involving the women’s soccer team at the Paris Games.
Police in northern Ontario say the victim of a reported abduction on Manitoulin Island has been found, and a third suspect has been identified.
A northern Ontario teen facing almost 20 serious charges in relation to alleged incidents that happened in Kapuskasing, Ont. over three years, police say.
A total of 85 drug and firearm-related charges have been laid against five suspects following a raid at a Sault Ste. Marie apartment, police say.
Maggie MacNeil of London,Ont. just missed the podium in the Women’s 100 metre Butterfly.
Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said she wants to take accountability and is cooperating with an investigation into a spying scandal involving the women’s soccer team at the Paris Games.
Sarnia will see an increased police presence on Trudeau Drive after police received reports of a home intruder.
Family and friends of Orillia's Isabella Holmgren cheered her on as she competed on the Olympic stage in the women's mountain bike cross-country race Sunday morning.
A group of concerned citizens are credited with protecting the public after stopping an impaired driver near Highway 400 on Friday.
One person has been charged following a vehicle theft investigation in Orillia.
An outdoor Border City Wrestling event is credited for bringing kids and families to downtown Windsor — something the councillor for the area said has been a challenge in the eyes of area residents.
Craft Heads Brewing Company is hoping the return of the Brewing for Comedy Festival can be the "lifeline" it needs to support its move out of the city's core.
Maggie MacNeil of London,Ont. just missed the podium in the Women’s 100 metre Butterfly.
Wildfire officials says the risk level in British Columbia is improving thanks to rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province.
Natasha Shoemaker couldn't believe how quickly the flames spread near Golden, B.C., Wednesday night.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
Fire crews from a number of different southern Alberta communities tackled a fire at a Coaldale recycling plant late Friday afternoon.
The Ontario Hockey League was saddened by the news of the loss of former OHL coach and defenceman Bob Jones, who passed away Friday at the age of 54 following a battle with ALS.
Police in northern Ontario say the victim of a reported abduction on Manitoulin Island has been found, and a third suspect has been identified.
A total of 85 drug and firearm-related charges have been laid against five suspects following a raid at a Sault Ste. Marie apartment, police say.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.