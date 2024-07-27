Canadian fencer Arfa falls in quarterfinal after stunning upset over defending champ

BREAKING FIFA deducts points, bans Canadian coaches in drone-spying scandal
FIFA has deducted six points from Canada in Olympic women's soccer standings and banned three coaches for one year amid a drone-spying scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Canadian fencer Fares Arfa was narrowly defeated in the men's individual sabre quarterfinal on Saturday, hours after beating the three-time defending Olympic champion.
Arfa, making his Olympic debut, was defeated 15-13 by South Korea’s Oh Sang-uk.
Sang-uk is ranked fourth in the world, while Arfa ranks No. 35.
Earlier on Saturday, Arfa posted a stunning 15-8 upset over Aron Szilagyi, the three-time gold medallist from Hungary.
“I’m in a bit of shock right now, so I’m not even disappointed or angry at myself yet," Szilagyi said after the loss. "It happened so fast, and I’ve never thought that my individual competition here in Paris would be so short.
"It’s really a shock. It’s like my opponent read me. I was an open book to him. In every touch, what he wanted, it happened. All his parries worked, all his attacks landed."
"It was as if he’d been the three-time Olympic champion, and I was some kind of first-time Olympian," he added.
The win over Szilagyi sent Arfa to the round of 16, where he defeated France’s Bolade Apithy, also 15-8.
The 29-year-old Arfa, who was born in Algeria, hails from Laval, Que.
He has competed at the last two Pan American Games and was part of Canada's championship men's sabre team at the 2023 Santiago Games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
A rocket attack Saturday on a soccer field in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights killed at least 10 people and wounded several others, including children, Israel said, hours after an Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon killed three members of the militant Hezbollah group.
It's been a calmer 24 hours on the wildfire front in B.C., but hundreds of properties remain under evacuation orders in the Central Kootenay region as anxious residents hope for the best.
Summer McIntosh was one of several Canadian swimmers to advance out of their heats, while a first-time fencing Olympian beat a three-time defending champion as the Paris Games got underway in earnest on Saturday.
Ontario seniors are facing a cash crunch as they continue to support their kids and grandchildren at the expense of their own well-being.
On a tour of the wreckage at the Jasper townsite, Mayor Richard Ireland stopped at one house, the charred remains of which had collapsed into the basement. It was his home.
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
A team in Fredericton, N.B. is using toothbrushes, scalpels and steamers to spray, pick, massage and brush a 1,300 kilogram limestone sculpture of two beavers that has sat in the heart of the city for more than six decades.
Dense swirls of purple, pink and white are not uncommon along roadsides across Atlantic Canada as lupins come into bloom, but most of those fields are dominated by purple -- and after a few summers, the colour seems to take over completely.
Cool and wet weather continued to help crews battling the wildfires in Jasper National Park.
The lawyer for a former judge whose claims to be Cree were questioned in a CBC investigation says his client is not considering legal action against the broadcaster after the Law Society of British Columbia this week backed her claims of Indigenous heritage.
Thousands of firefighters were battling a wildfire in northern California on Saturday that exploded in size, scorching an area about the size of Los Angeles — one of several blazes tearing through the western United States and Canada amid dry, hot and windy conditions.
All of the sudden it's Kamala Harris' economy — a major opportunity as well as a possible risk for the likely Democratic presidential nominee.
Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump's near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president's ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former president's injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.
A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter.
A tanker plane that disappeared in eastern Oregon while fighting one of the many wildfires spreading across several Western states has been found, and the pilot on board is dead, authorities said Friday.
Soon Canadians who need to reach out to the federal government could also find themselves talking to an employee who's been helped by non-human assistants.
Prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Australia released a letter renewing calls for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza on Friday morning.
The result for the April-to-May period compared to a $1.5 billion surplus for the same stretch last year.
Health Canada is warning some take-home naloxone kits come with bad instructions that should be ignored in favour of the correct guidance.
U.S. health officials Friday announced a recall of some Boar's Head liverwurst and deli meats as they investigate a listeria outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people and caused two deaths.
After four years of mask mandates, gathering restrictions, vaccinations and hospitalizations, British Columbia’s provincial health officer has ended the province's public-health emergency for COVID-19.
In a fresh broadside against one of the world's most popular technology companies, the U.S. Justice Department late Friday accused TikTok of harnessing the capability to gather bulk information on users based on views on divisive social issues like gun control, abortion and religion.
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is ready to return to flight after suffering a mission-ending failure during a routine journey earlier this month.
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
Taylor Swift fans who missed her world tour or those who can’t get enough of her can catch her at the museum this summer.
An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it is pausing sales of one of its new product lines that have generated complaints from consumers.
Unionized Apple retail employees in the U.S. reached a tentative agreement with the tech giant on Friday over improvement in work-life balance, pay raises and job security.
Omaira Gill grew up counting down the days to each Olympic Games. She wasn’t especially sporty, so she ruled out the prospect of competing pretty early on. But she still harboured Olympic dreams – even just spectating would do.
Japan has never been a destination known for hiking up prices for foreigners. But overtourism – fuelled by a combination of pent-up post-COVID demands and the weak local currency – has recently prompted restaurants in the country to consider the merits of differential pricing.
The 28-year-old from Halifax will become the first Canadian to compete in artistic gymnastics in four Olympic Games when women's qualification starts Sunday in Paris.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
One person is dead and three people were taken to hospital after what police believe was a targeted shooting in South Vancouver Friday night.
Canadian company alleged to have defrauded hundreds of thousands in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had apparent link to B.C. consultants.
A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
The province’s police watchdog has cleared a Toronto officer from having committed a criminal offence after being involved in a collision that seriously injured a 61-year-old man.
During a tour of the town with Mayor Richard Ireland, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and other dignitaries on Friday, the indiscriminate nature of the wildfires could be seen everywhere, with Jasper National Park's glorious mountain peaks overlooking the devastation.
It’s been over a month since the St. Mary siphon in Montana burst.
Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says no injuries were reported following a fire that engulfed a multi-unit housing complex in Barrhaven Friday night.
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
CF Montreal surrendered three goals in the first half en route to a 4-1 setback to Orlando City Soccer Club in the group stage opener of the 2024 Leagues Cup on Friday.
Debates are flourishing over whether the growing number of people who live with seasonal allergies is because of a sexist decision by city planners.
Kim Titchener knows first-hand how caring the Jasper community can be, and she's hoping to give back as much as possible now that the town and its people are in need.
An elderly man has died following a motorcycle crash in Dumfries, N.B., on Friday.
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
Saturday marks the second year for LatinFax, a festival that celebrates Hispanic culture and identity in Halifax.
A Winnipeg teen hopes to push his sporting acumen to another level. Devin Guziak, 14, is a multi-sport athlete who plays hockey, football, and track and field.
The province is testing out a mobile clinic over the next year to help unsheltered and at-risk people in Winnipeg.
The humidity could spell trouble for parts of the province Saturday, with potential for severe thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes.
Saskatchewan’s provincial crime rate ranked worst in the country for a 25th straight year in 2023, according to the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics.
A 63-year-old man from Cowessess First Nation has died following a collision involving a truck and a train on Range Road 2060 in the RM of Elcapo.
After another week of heat warnings across Saskatchewan, temperatures will be dipping back into the seasonal range for the weekend.
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
One vehicle ended up on its side after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Kitchener on Friday night.
If you purchased a Lotto Max ticket in Kitchener or Guelph this week, you’ll want to check those numbers!
Saskatoon firefighters responded to two separate structure fires early Saturday morning.
Saskatchewan’s provincial crime rate ranked worst in the country for a 25th straight year in 2023, according to the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics.
A small city in Saskatchewan has helped affect big changes in the way Statistics Canada reports its annual Crime Severity Index (CSI) data.
Police on Manitoulin Island are investigating after a 27-year-old man was assaulted by two male suspects before being forced into a black pickup truck in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
The Ottawa Senators have announced that former assistant coach Bob Jones has died after a battle with ALS. He was 54.
A northern Ontario teen facing almost 20 serious charges in relation to alleged incidents that happened in Kapuskasing, Ont. over three years, police say.
Middlesex OPP are requesting help in a shooting investigation in which they are assisting the Chippewas of the Thames Police.
In the Pool Saturday morning, London’s Maggie MacNeil advanced to the semifinals (2:30 p.m. EST) of the 100m Women’s Butterfly later in the afternoon after finishing second in her heat, and seventh overall in the preliminary heats.
Hundreds of classic and exotic cars will take over downtown Barrie on Saturday.
A man was arrested after police seized cocaine, cash and a replica air pistol in a Midland residence.
On Friday, the OPP says a woman was walking on a trail near Dougall Avenue and Kennedy Road in Caledon when a man approached her.
Those interested in rowing in the Windsor-Essex area are invited to partake in the LaSalle Rowing Club’s first Learn to Row Open House.
It's the 20th running of the rodeo in the region.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Canadian company alleged to have defrauded hundreds of thousands in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had apparent link to B.C. consultants.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
It’s been over a month since the St. Mary siphon in Montana burst.
A southern Alberta staple is set to go on sale next week despite a wet spring and hot July.
A Medicine Hat woman is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
Police on Manitoulin Island are investigating after a 27-year-old man was assaulted by two male suspects before being forced into a black pickup truck in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
On Saturday, the northern Ontario First Nation community of Ketegaunseebee, also known as Garden River, is celebrating a hometown hockey hero who won the Memorial Cup this year.
Wawa is one of three northern Ontario communities to receive government funding to help create and advance economic development, with the township receiving almost $300,000.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
