Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime breezes into Round of 16 at Australian Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates after defeating Daniel Evans of Britain during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker) Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates after defeating Daniel Evans of Britain during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

MORE SPORTS NEWS