Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Canada's Eugenie Bouchard plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

MORE SPORTS NEWS