TOKYO -- Canada's Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent-Lapointe have won a bronze medal in the women's doubles 500-metre canoe sprint.

It's the first medal for Vincent and the second for Vincent-Lapointe, who took silver in the C-1 200 on Thursday.

The Canadian duo crossed the finish line in one minute 59.041 seconds, about 3 1/2 seconds behind gold medallists China.

Ukraine took silver with a time of 1:57.499.

Vincent and Vincent-Lapointe took an early lead but quickly fell behind and crossed the halfway mark in fifth place.

The win gives Canada 23 medals at the Tokyo Olympics, its most ever in a non-boycotted Summer Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2021.