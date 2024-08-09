Sports

    • Canadian divers Wiens, Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10m semifinal at Paris Games

    Canada's Rylan Wiens competes in the men's 10m platform diving preliminary, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lee Jin-man Canada's Rylan Wiens competes in the men's 10m platform diving preliminary, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lee Jin-man
    Share

    Canadian divers Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray have advanced to the semifinal in the men's 10-metre platform event at the Paris Olympics.

    Wiens, from Pike Lake, Sask., finished third in Friday's preliminaries with a score of 485.25, while Zsombor-Murray, of Pointe-Claire, Que., secured 10th place with 407.20 points.

    China's Cao Yuan had the highest preliminary score at 500.15, followed by Rikuto Tamai of Japan at 497.15.

    The top 18 divers advanced to Saturday's semifinal.

    Wiens and Zsombor-Murray won bronze together in men's synchronized 10-metre platform diving earlier at the Games.

    It was Canada's first-ever medal in the event, and the first Canadian men’s diving medal since Alexandre Despatie’s silver in the 3m springboard event in Beijing 2008.

    Wiens said he needed a mental reset before the individual event.

    "Mentally, I just get rid of all the bronze medal stuff that I had in my room. You know, packed it away to bring home, and pretty much reset after two days after that, and came in like it’s a new competition. A whole new event," he said.

    Sitting in third heading into the semifinal, Wiens said he knows he must remain consistent to land a spot in the final.

    "I know I've got the dive quality to get into the final, so I’m just going to try to go in and just stay comfy and do what I did in the prelim," he said.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News