MADRID -- Canadian divers Laurent Gosselin-Paradis and Ethan Pitman opened the FINA Grand Prix circuit with a victory in the men's 10-metre synchro on Sunday.

Gosselin-Paradis, from Montreal, and Pitman, from Edmonton, finished first with 382.05 points. Vladimir Harutyunyan and Vartan Bayanduryan of Armenia took silver with 332.76 points and Maicol Verzotto and Julian Verzotto of Italy were third at 323.46.

"I was really happy with the consistency of our performance," said Pitman. "Our synchro was very on point and we had no major messes. I would have liked my individual dives to have been a bit cleaner but overall we are satisfied."

Celina Toth of St. Thomas, Ont., was fourth in the women's 10-metre tower final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2020.