Sports

    • Canadian diver Caeli McKay comes in 4th in Olympic 10-metre platform

    Canada's Caeli McKay competes in the women's 10m platform diving final in Saint-Denis, France on Aug. 6, 2024. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press) Canada's Caeli McKay competes in the women's 10m platform diving final in Saint-Denis, France on Aug. 6, 2024. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)
    Share
    PARIS -

    Canadian diver Caeli McKay has fallen just short of the podium again, finishing fourth in women's 10-metre platform at the Paris Games roughly a week after she and partner Kate Miller landed in the same spot in the synchronized event.

    McKay, of Calgary, jumped from eighth to fourth place in her third dive but couldn't crack the top three over her next two dives Tuesday at the Aquatics Centre.

    She earned a total of 364.50 points, with her third and last dives tied for her highest scores.

    China's Quan Hongchan won her second consecutive Olympic gold in the event, with a score of 425.60. The teen won in Tokyo with a record-setting performance at age 14.

    Her teammate Chen Yuxi scored a total of 420.70 to take home the silver, also reprising her Tokyo ranking.

    North Korea's Kim Mi Rae secured the bronze with 372.10 points.

    McKay also finished fourth in synchronized diving in Tokyo with former partner Meaghan Benfeito.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Harris versus Trump: A fight for America's future

    Now that their VP running mates are picked and their nominations official, former U.S. president Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris are now embodiments of contrasting visions seeking to shape the trajectory and pathway of the nation. Washington political commentator Eric Ham says they're not just fighting over control or for change, but over the destiny of the United States.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News