Canadian diver Caeli McKay comes in 4th in Olympic 10-metre platform

PARIS -

Canadian diver Caeli McKay has fallen just short of the podium again, finishing fourth in women's 10-metre platform at the Paris Games roughly a week after she and partner Kate Miller landed in the same spot in the synchronized event.

McKay, of Calgary, jumped from eighth to fourth place in her third dive but couldn't crack the top three over her next two dives Tuesday at the Aquatics Centre.

She earned a total of 364.50 points, with her third and last dives tied for her highest scores.

China's Quan Hongchan won her second consecutive Olympic gold in the event, with a score of 425.60. The teen won in Tokyo with a record-setting performance at age 14.

Her teammate Chen Yuxi scored a total of 420.70 to take home the silver, also reprising her Tokyo ranking.

North Korea's Kim Mi Rae secured the bronze with 372.10 points.

McKay also finished fourth in synchronized diving in Tokyo with former partner Meaghan Benfeito.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.