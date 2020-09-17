ROME -- Canada's Denis Shapovalov is heading to the third round of the Italian Open.

The No. 12 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event.

Shapovalov will face the winner of a match between No. 7 seed Fabio Fognini of Italy and unseeded Ugo Humbert of France in the round of 16.

Shapovalov is coming off a run to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open, the best showing by a Canadian male in the history of the New York Grand Slam.

No. 13 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., squared off with Serbia's Dusan Lajovic later Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2020