Canadian defender Shelina Zadorsky joins West Ham on loan from Tottenham

LONDON -

Canadian international defender Shelina Zadorsky has joined West Ham United on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old from London, Ont., has spent the last 3 1/2 seasons with Spurs, making 56 appearances in the Barclays Women's Super League.

Zadorsky has won 95 caps for Canada.

The move reunites Zadorsky with West Ham manager Rehanne Skinner, who coached Tottenham from November 2020 to March 2023.

"Shelina is a hard-working, dedicated player who will fit straight into our trademark West Ham style of play," Skinner told the club website. "She is an Olympic gold medal-winner with several years of experience in the WSL and knows how to compete at the highest level which will add huge value to the team.

"As a left-footed central defender, Shelina will also help to add balance to our defensive line and I know that she will be a positive energy in the dressing room."

Zadorsky, who captained the University of Michigan Wolverines, previously played for the Ottawa Fury, Australia's Perth Glory, Sweden's Vittsjo GIK and the NWSL's Washington Spirit and Orlando Pride.

Zadorsky joined Spurs in August 2020 and was appointed captain ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Fellow Canadian Adriana Leon played for West Ham from January 2019 to July 2022. Leon, a forward, now plays for Aston Villa.

West Ham (1-7-2) currently sits 11th in the 12-team women's league, 10 points behind sixth-place Tottenham (4-3-3).

