Canadian cyclist Hugo Houle wins Stage 16 of Tour de France

Canadian cyclist Hugo Houle wins Stage 16 of Tour de France

Matteo Jorgenson of the U.S., left, and Canada's Hugo Houle, centre, ride in the breakaway during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 193 kilometres (119.9 miles) with start in Le Bourg d'Oisans and finish in Saint-Etienne, France, Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Matteo Jorgenson of the U.S., left, and Canada's Hugo Houle, centre, ride in the breakaway during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 193 kilometres (119.9 miles) with start in Le Bourg d'Oisans and finish in Saint-Etienne, France, Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

MORE SPORTS NEWS