Canadian cyclist Hugo Houle wins Stage 16 of Tour de France
Matteo Jorgenson of the U.S., left, and Canada's Hugo Houle, centre, ride in the breakaway during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 193 kilometres (119.9 miles) with start in Le Bourg d'Oisans and finish in Saint-Etienne, France, Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
FOIX, France -
Canadian rider Hugo Houle of Sainte-Perpetue, Que., has won Stage 16 of the Tour de France. He is the first Canadian to win a Tour de France stage since Steve Bauer in 1988.
More to come.
