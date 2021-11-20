Canadian cricketer Saad Bin Zafar makes history with perfect bowling day

Vancouver Knights player Saad Bin Zafar reacts while bowling against the Cricket West Indies B Team in the first half of their final of the Global T-20 Canada Cricket tournament in King City, Ont., July 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill Vancouver Knights player Saad Bin Zafar reacts while bowling against the Cricket West Indies B Team in the first half of their final of the Global T-20 Canada Cricket tournament in King City, Ont., July 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

MORE SPORTS NEWS