

The Canadian Press





Ryerson Rams basketball coach Roy Rana has reportedly been added to the Sacramento Kings' coaching staff.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Tuesday night that Rana had been hired as an assistant coach of the NBA team.

Rana, 50, has coached the Ryerson men's basketball team since 2009, guiding the Rams to six appearances at the U SPORTS national championship tournament.

Rana's departure would leave another big hole at the U Sports coaching level. Carleton head coach Save Smart stepped down from his head coaching role two months ago to become the university's director of basketball operations.

Rana coached Canada to a U19 world championship gold medal in 2017, marking the first time a Canadian basketball team had won a world title in any age group. He also coached Canada in four of the senior team's FIBA 2019 World Cup qualifying windows.

The Tuesday report said that Luke Walton, who was hired as Sacramento's head coach six weeks ago, had also added Bob Beyer and former Raptors assistant Jesse Mermuys as assistant coaches while bringing on Bobby Jackson as an assistant to player development.