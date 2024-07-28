Canadian coach Priestman apologizes, takes accountability for Olympic soccer scandal

Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said she is taking accountability and co-operating with an investigation into a spying scandal involving the women’s soccer team that has blown up at the Paris Games.

Preistman offered her first public comments on the scandal Sunday in a statement issued by her lawyers.

"I am absolutely heartbroken for the players, and I would like to apologize from the bottom of my heart for the impact this situation has had on all of them," Priestman said in the statement issued shortly before Canada took on host France in Saint-Etienne.

"I know how hard they have worked following a very difficult year in 2023, and that they are a group of people who care very much about sportsmanship and integrity. As the leader of the team on the field, I want to take accountability, and I plan to fully cooperate with the investigation."

Priestman and two assistants were suspended by FIFA for a year as a part of a punishment for a developing situation that started when an analyst was caught using a drone to spy on New Zealand team practices before the start of Olympic competition. The assistant coach he reported to and eventually Priestman were all kicked off the Olympic team and sent home.

The sanctions also included a six-point penalty — the equivalent of two wins in the Olympic tournament — for the defending champion Canadians in Paris and a fine of around $313,000 levied against Canada Soccer.

Earlier Sunday, Canadian sports minister Carla Qualtrough announced that the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer's funding as a result of the scandal.

Qualtrough said given that the women's program receives funding from Sport Canada, it is withholding funds "relating to suspended Canada Soccer officials" for the duration of their FIFA sanction.

A spokesperson for Qualtrough's office confirmed the funding in question is allocated for salaries, but that Sport Canada is still determining exactly how much should be withheld. The funding will not impact the overall available funding to the women's program, they said.

"Using a drone to surveil another team during a closed practice is cheating," Qualtrough said. "It is completely unfair to Canadian players and to opposing teams. It undermines the integrity of the game itself."

She added there was a "deeply concerning" pattern of behaviour at Canada Soccer.

"We must, and will, get to the bottom of this," Qualtrough said.

Priestman said that Canada's achievements which include gold at the Tokyo Games were legitimately earned.

"This program and team have allowed this country to reach the pinnacle of women’s soccer, and their winning of the gold medal was earned through sheer grit and determination, despite reports to the contrary," said Priestman, who coached the Canadian team in Tokyo. "I fought with every ounce of my being to make this program better, much of which will never be known or understood.

"I wish I could say more, but I will refrain at this time, given the appeals process and the ongoing investigation.

Earlier this week, Canada Soccer said it will conduct an independent external review. Chief executive officer Kevin Blue, who has been on the job for just a few months, said that he's investigating a potential "systemic ethical shortcoming."

The Canadian Olympic Committee said it was "exploring rights of appeal" regarding the six-point deduction. Messages left with the COC and the Court of Arbitration for Sport weren't immediately returned.

The point penalty did not eliminate Canada from the tournament but made its chances of qualifying for the knockout stage much more difficult.

Former Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé — who helped anchor the team to Olympic gold three years ago — took to social media earlier Sunday to voice her feelings.

"Furious. Fuming. Sad. Heartbroken," she posted. "These players don’t deserve this. They’ve been let down by so many of their own people, not just NT (national team) staff. Standing with these players and every player that has ever been part of this program, and worked so hard to build it, not tear it down."

Canada opened the tournament with a 2-1 win over New Zealand. Canada's Group A finale will be played Wednesday against Colombia in Nice.

"This issue has caused significant distraction and embarrassment for Team Canada and all Canadians here in Paris and at home," Qualtrough said. "It is deeply regrettable."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.