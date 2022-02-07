Canadian Boutin wins bronze in short-track speedskating

Canada's Kim Boutin rounds a corner during the women's 500-metre short-track speedskating quarter-final round at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Feb. 7, 2022. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Canada's Kim Boutin rounds a corner during the women's 500-metre short-track speedskating quarter-final round at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Feb. 7, 2022. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MORE SPORTS NEWS