Canadian bobsled, skeleton athletes repeat calls to St-Onge to improve toxic culture

Canadian bobsledders Christine de Bruin and Sara Villani racing in Schoenau am Koenigsee, Germany, on Jan. 24, 2021. (Tobias Hase / dpa via AP) Canadian bobsledders Christine de Bruin and Sara Villani racing in Schoenau am Koenigsee, Germany, on Jan. 24, 2021. (Tobias Hase / dpa via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS