Canadian Bianca Andreescu wins opener at Wimbledon tune-up event
Canada's Bianca Andreescu plays a return to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek during their first round match on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
EASTBOURNE, UNITED KINGDOM -- Canada's Bianca Andreescu is heading to the second round of the Viking International.
The third-seeded Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., beat American Christine McHale 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in the first round of the WTA Tour 500 grass-court tournament on Tuesday.
It marked Andreescu's first career WTA Tour main-draw victory on a grass court.
Andreescu won 68 per cent of points when she got her first serve in against the 96th-ranked McHale and saved four of eight break points.
It was the seventh-ranked Andreescu's first win in her past three tournaments.
The Canadian will face the winner of a match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in the second round of the Wimbledon tune-up event.
In the men's draw, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil was scheduled to face Great Britain's James Ward later Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, Toronto's Steven Diez faced Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., in a Wimbledon first-round qualifying match.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2021.