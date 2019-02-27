Canadian Bianca Andreescu beats Switzerland's Jil Teichmann at Mexican Open
Bianca Andreescu returns a shot to Eugenie Bouchard during their quarterfinal at the Oracle Challenger Series tennis tournament Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Newport Beach, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jae C. Hong)
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019
ACAPULCO, Mexico -- Canadian Bianca Andreescu made easy work of Switzerland's Jil Teichmann in her opening match at the Mexican Open.
The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., downed her Swiss opponent 6-1, 6-3 on Tuesday in first-round action.
Andreescu, ranked No. 71, beat 154th-ranked Teichmann in one hour 22 minutes.
She will face Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round.
The match marked Andreescu's first since a Fed Cup tie earlier in the month in the Netherlands.
Andreescu, Canada's top-ranked women's player, has risen up the standings at a remarkable pace early into this season.
She won the Oracle Challenger in California two weeks ago for her first career title. She was No. 152 in late December.