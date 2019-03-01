Canadian Bianca Andreescu advances to semifinals at Mexican Open
Bianca Andreescu of Canada plays against Germany's Julia Goerges during the singles final of the ASB Classic tennis tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Symes)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 2:59AM EST
ACAPULCO, Mexico -- Canadian Bianca Andreescu advanced to the semifinals at the Mexican Open on Thursday.
The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., defeated China's Saisai Zheng 7-6 (3), 6-1 to reach the tournament's final four.
Andreescu, ranked No. 71, jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set only for 40th-ranked Zheng to take five of the next six games for a 5-4 advantage.
But the Canadian settled down to complete the first set, then cruised through the second.
She will face fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States in the semis. Kenin beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 to move on.
Andreescu, Canada's top-ranked women's player, has risen up the standings at a remarkable pace early into this season.
She won the Oracle Challenger in California two weeks ago for her first career WTA title. She was No. 152 in late December.