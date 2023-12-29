Canadian basketball shows bright future for men's, women's sides in successful 2023
A corner was turned on the heels of disappointment for Canada Basketball.
The Canadian senior men's attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Games ended in July 2021, when it lost to Czechia in the semifinals of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying tournament in Victoria.
Canada Basketball's front office altered its approach after failing to qualify for its first Olympics since 2000, with 14 players signing three-year commitments in May 2022.
One year later, Canada won its first-ever FIBA World Cup medal, taking bronze with a win over the United States in September, and qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"Our failure to qualify for the previous Olympics, we just completely changed our approach," said general manager Rowan Barrett. "It's a privilege to play on your national team and to represent your country … and we determined that we wanted a three-year commitment at that point.
"Players that could not (commit), for whatever the reason, and sometimes they're good reasons, … we said, 'OK, you know, we'll move on from them and we'll maybe look at them again in the next quad if they're able to commit.'
"But we're going to go with the guys that are able to commit so that we could build continuity as a team and not try to show up like an all-star team, but as an actual team that's growing each year and able to build systematically on top of each year."
That group of players included Oklahoma City Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray, New York Knicks guard-forward RJ Barrett and Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks.
While Murray pulled out following training camp to recover — camp was just six weeks after Denver won the NBA title — the other three furthered their names on the international stage, especially Gilgeous-Alexander who was a World Cup tournament all-star.
Canada's bronze-medal win over the U.S. caused some American NBA superstars that did not compete, including Kevin Durant, to express interest in going to Paris.
While the U.S. didn't have its absolute best lineup at the World Cup, Canada had its share of impactful NBA players that did not compete and some that have not committed. But Rowan Barrett isn't keen on an overhaul.
"All-star teams are proven to not necessarily win in these tournaments," he said. "It's really not about the collecting of the most possible talent.
"It's about creating the best team. … You add things in and maybe you add the wrong things and then maybe the synergy is not the same.
"Are we open to making a tweak or a change here or there? I think we almost have to do that and make sure that we are strong in every area. It's about shoring up any potential weaknesses that we feel we have is more I think my focus as opposed to, let's throw as much talent in here as we can. I think we are talented."
With much of its NBA talent on the younger side, Canada — which climbed from 15th to sixth in the FIBA rankings — still has room for growth. That group includes reigning consensus NCAA national player of the year, Zach Edey, a seven-foot-four centre who provided much-needed depth in the frontcourt.
"Being surrounded by the type of talent that I was surrounded by all off-season, it's really cool," the Purdue Boilermakers senior said. "It was really cool to see them work and all the time they really put into their games. It was a learning moment for me.
"Just to go out and win the bronze, first time in Canadian history to medal in that event, it's really, really cool. For the rest of my life, I'm going to be able to say that I was on that team that did that, so it's an honour."
The senior women's team is trending in a similar direction.
Laeticia Amihere, a 22-year-old who has finished her rookie season with the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, and UConn Huskies star senior Aaliyah Edwards, 21, already competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
But rising Notre Dame sophomore Cassandre Prosper and ESPN's 11th-ranked 2024 prospect and Michigan commit Syla Swords were on the senior team for the AmeriCup and Olympic pre-qualifying competition this year.
Prosper, Swords and ESPN's ninth-ranked 2024 prospect and Duke commit, Toby Fournier, starred at the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup, where Canada won bronze. Fournier was a tournament all-star, while Prosper led the team in scoring.
The influx of young talent could serve the national women's team well as it seeks to qualify for Paris at a tournament in February, and beyond.
"We have a lot of talent coming and I think that's going to translate into the senior women's team too," Fournier said. "When we got the bronze this year, we had a lot of different incredible talents throughout the team.
"It's looking really good. The development of women's basketball in Canada is just looking like it's on a rampage."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Migration to Canada reaching 50-year highs, especially among non-permanent residents: StatCan
In 2023, Canada's population of non-permanent residents (NPRs) grew by more than half a million people, part of the steepest single-year rise in at least five decades of available data.
Tipping fatigue: Expert says industry should proceed carefully
As tipping prompts continue to rise, one marketing expert is warning the restaurant and service industry may 'need to be a bit careful' about how high it sets its default tipping prompts, or risk alienating customers.
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
Poland says an unidentified object has entered its airspace from Ukraine. A search is underway
Poland's armed forces said Friday an unknown airborne object entered the country's airspace from the direction of Ukraine and subsequently vanished off radars.
Ottawa teen raced in socks to get help for friends who fell through ice: 911 caller
Police in Ottawa say the bodies of two teenagers were found by divers after four fell through ice into the Rideau River.
Elon Musk and these other 9 bosses had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad 2023
For some top executives, 2023 is a year they would rather forget. Some of their companies lost billions of dollars. Some have lost their jobs. And others badly damaged their reputations and face even more trouble ahead in 2024.
Cher files for conservatorship of son Elijah Blue Allman
Cher has filed for temporary legal conservatorship of her adult son Elijah Blue Allman, citing his alleged ongoing substance abuse issues.
Russia fires 122 missiles and 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
Russia launched 122 missiles and 36 drones against Ukrainian targets, officials said Friday, killing at least 18 civilians across the country in what an air force official said was the biggest aerial barrage of the 22-month war.
Another death reported since 2021 recall of home bed assist handles: Health Canada
Health Canada is reminding Canadians about a recall of home bed assist handles after learning of an additional death
Politics
-
Federal Liberals will announce 'renewed' housing plan in 2024, minister says
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians can expect to see a full plan from the federal government in 2024 that lays out how it will tackle the housing crisis.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message
The Governor General says the year 2023 presented challenges brought on by climate change and global conflict.
-
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
Health
-
Another death reported since 2021 recall of home bed assist handles: Health Canada
Health Canada is reminding Canadians about a recall of home bed assist handles after learning of an additional death
-
Italian may regain use of hand after nerve transfer from amputated leg
A man may regain the use of his hand, left paralyzed by a severe road accident, thanks to a pioneering nerve transfer operation from his partly amputated leg, doctors in northern Italy said.
-
Toxic dangers lurked in U.S. nuclear missile capsules, documents show
Toxic risks were in the underground capsules and silos where Air Force nuclear missile crews have worked since the 1960s. Now many of those service members have cancer.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that's expected to last at least a couple of years.
-
New killer whale calf spotted with J pod on Boxing Day, researchers say
The endangered southern resident killer whales appear to have welcomed a new arrival this holiday season.
-
Here's what to know about a new orange-tongued lizard discovered in China
Scientists have discovered a new iguana species in China and say the new garden lizard has a unique distinguishing feature.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'The Color Purple' a tuneful, joyful journey from powerless to empowered
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Color Purple,' 'Ferrari' and 'The Boys in the Boat.'
-
Cher files for conservatorship of son Elijah Blue Allman
Cher has filed for temporary legal conservatorship of her adult son Elijah Blue Allman, citing his alleged ongoing substance abuse issues.
-
Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.