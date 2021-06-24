Canadian basketball player Kim Gaucher says she's being “forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete.”

Gaucher says COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics next month.

In an Instagram video, Gaucher says she has tried appeals, but “nobody can do anything.”

The 37-year-old Gaucher, from Surrey, B.C., says she is looking into options like shipping milk, but has run into complications.

Gaucher says Olympic organizers have said “no friends, no family, no exceptions.”

The Canadian women's team is ranked fourth in the world. Canada opens play at the Olympics against Serbia on July 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2021.