Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame to welcome Barfield, Boucher, Harden, Wiwchar

Toronto Blue Jays Jesse Barfield is shown in a 1988 file photo. The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 includes Barfield, Denis Boucher, Rich Harden and Joe Wiwchar. They will be inducted on June 17 in a ceremony at the Hall of Fame grounds in St. Marys, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Toronto Blue Jays Jesse Barfield is shown in a 1988 file photo. The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 includes Barfield, Denis Boucher, Rich Harden and Joe Wiwchar. They will be inducted on June 17 in a ceremony at the Hall of Fame grounds in St. Marys, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

