Canadian baseball fans were quick to voice their displeasure after the MLB Home Run Derby in Cleveland skipped playing the Canadian national anthem Monday – with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays in attendance.

One Twitter user wrote that they were “so disappointed” the anthem wasn’t played, and that the MLB “should be ashamed they didn’t sing the Canadian national anthem” when there was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays competing in the derby.

Another Twitter user wrote that if the situation was reversed and “the game was played in Toronto, and the American anthem wasn’t played…there would be complete outrage.”

Rookie sensation Guerrero Jr. didn’t seem fazed by the snub as he proceeded to break the record for home runs in a single round, causing the hashtag #PLAKATA, a Spanish slang term used in baseball to describe excellent contact usually resulting in a homerun, to trend on Twitter.