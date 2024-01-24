Sports

    • Canadian athletes to receive financial reward for medals won at Paralympic Games

    Aurelie Rivard holds her five Paralympic swimming medals from the 2020 Tokyo Games at a news conference, Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Montreal. Canadian Paralympians will receive financial rewards for winning medals starting at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris this summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Canadian Paralympians will receive financial rewards for winning medals starting at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris this summer.

    The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) says the new performance recognition program will see athletes who win gold receive $20,000.

    Silver-medal winners will receive $15,000 and bronze-medal winners will get $10,000.

    The payouts are equal to the amount Olympic athletes receive for the same achievements.

    The CPC says the program will be in place at each edition of the Paralympics going forward.

    The 12-day Paris Paralympics will begin Aug. 28.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.  

