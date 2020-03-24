Canadian athletes quickly began recalibrating their lives Tuesday when the International Olympic Committee stated the Tokyo Games will be postponed until 2021.

That development came less than 48 hours after the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees declared they would not send teams to Tokyo this summer.

"I think there was a collective sigh of relief," Olympic champion wrestler Erica Wiebe said Tuesday in Calgary. "There's still so many uncertainties, but instantly I was gearing up and I'm super-excited.

"By making the announcement today, it's given athletes a sense of security knowing we still have time to qualify for the Olympics, to train and compete at the Olympics at our best and to be able to address the concerns of safety within our communities."

COVID-19 has infected hundreds of thousands of people, killed thousands world-wide and brought the sports world to its knees.

With only 57 per cent of Olympic qualification spots determined and athletes unable to train because of shuttered facilities, the IOC came under increasing pressure to reschedule.

The opening ceremonies were to be held July 24, followed by the Paralympics Aug. 25.

The IOC stated Sunday it would take four weeks to make a decision.

But the Australian Olympic Committee joined Canada in refusing to send teams to Tokyo this summer.

USA Gymnastics added its voice to that country's governing bodies of track and field and swimming in calling for postponements.

Canada's athletes didn't have to ponder for long the prospect of Olympic and Paralympic Games happening without them, but must still navigate what the postponement means for their preparation.

"The planning for now to 2021 will probably take place in the next couple days or weeks," Wiebe said.

"Facilities are still closed across Canada and the priority is ensuring our communities are safe. I don't know what the next couple, days, weeks or months will even look like. There's still a lot of questions on my mind."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2020