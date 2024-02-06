Sports

    • Canadian artistic swimmer Simoneau wins gold at world aquatics championships

    Gold medalist Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada, centre, silver medalist Evangelia Platanioti, of Greece, and bronze medalist Vasilina Khandoshka, a competitor from Belarus, pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for the women's solo free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Gold medalist Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada, centre, silver medalist Evangelia Platanioti, of Greece, and bronze medalist Vasilina Khandoshka, a competitor from Belarus, pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for the women's solo free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
    DOHA, Qatar -

    Artistic swimmer Jacqueline Simoneau won Canada's first gold medal at the 2024 world aquatic championships Tuesday with a winning performance in the women's solo free competition.

    The performance by Simoneau, from Montreal, topped the total difficulty and execution categories to give her a total score of 264.8207 points.

    Evangelia Platanioti of Greece, who had the best artistic impression score, was 11.5374 points behind Simoneau.

    Vasilina Khandoshka of Belarus was third.

    It's Simoneau's second medal of the world championships. She won silver in the women's solo technical on Saturday.

    Meanwhile, divers Caeli McKay of Calgary and Kate Miller of Ottawa finished sixth in the women's 10-metre synchro event to earn a spot at the Paris Games, and Emma Finlin of Edmonton was awarded an Olympic berth in the women's 10-kilometre marathon three days after finishing 24th Saturday's race.

