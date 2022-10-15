Canadian Andrew Wiggins signs 4-year extension with Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins shoots against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins shoots against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

MORE SPORTS NEWS