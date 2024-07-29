Sports

    • Canada wins first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics

    PARIS -

    Christa Deguchi has won Canada's first gold medal of the Paris Olympics with a victory in the under-57 kilogram judo event.

    Deguchi, the world's top-ranked female judoka, defeated Mimi Huh in the final when the South Korean was flagged for a false attack in sudden-death overtime, giving her a match-ending third penalty.

    It was a measure of revenge for Deguchi, who lost to Huh in the under-57 kg final at the 2024 world championships.

    Deguchi, a two-time world champion, is the first-ever Canadian Olympic champion in judo.

    She advanced to the final with a win over crowd favourite Sarah-Léonie Cysique of France.

    Cysique went on to beat Georgia's Eteri Liparteliani for bronze.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

