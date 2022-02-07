Canada surprises with bronze medal in mixed team ski jump

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, of Canada, soars through the air during the mixed team trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Andrew Medichini / AP) Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, of Canada, soars through the air during the mixed team trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Andrew Medichini / AP)

