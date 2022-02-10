Canada wins bronze in freestyle skiing mixed aerials

ZHANGJIAKOU, China -

Canada's mixed aerials team has won bronze at the Beijing Olympics.

The United States claimed gold with 338.34 points while China settled for silver with 324.22.

The Canadian trio of Marion Thenault of Sherbrooke, Que.; Miha Fontaine of Lac-Beauport, Que.; and Quebec City's Lewis Irving finished with a total of 290.98 points to edge out fourth-place Switzerland, which totalled 276.01 points.

Flavie Aumond, also from Lac-Beauport, and Emile Nadeau of Prevost, Que., also competed for Canada in the freestyle skiing event, which was making its Olympic debut at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park.

The Canadians placed fifth at the 2019 world championships and sixth in 2021.

It is Canada's first aerials medal since the 2002 Salt Lake Games, when Veronica Brenner won silver and Deidra Dionne claimed bronze in the women's event.

