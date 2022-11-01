Canada wins bronze at gymnastic worlds, first ever world medal in team event

Canada's Laurie Denommee competes on the floor exercise at the Women's Team Final during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Nov. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Thanassis Stavrakis Canada's Laurie Denommee competes on the floor exercise at the Women's Team Final during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Nov. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Thanassis Stavrakis

MORE SPORTS NEWS