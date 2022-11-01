Canada wins bronze at gymnastic worlds, first ever world medal in team event

LIVERPOOL, U.K. -

Canada has made history at the world artistic gymnastics gymnastics championships.

Three-time Olympian Ellie Black, Laurie Denommee, Denelle Pedrick, Emma Spence and Sydney Turner won bronze in the team event to secure a berth in that event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It's Canada's first ever world medal in the team event.

The Canadians scored 160.563 points en route to bronze. The United States won gold with 166.564, while Britain claimed the silver (163.363).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2022.