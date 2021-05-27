TORONTO -- Fourteen NBA players are among 21 players invited to the Canadian national men's basketball team's training camp in Tampa, Fla.

The team, coached by Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, will train at the NBA's squad temporary training facilities June 16-24 before departing for Victoria for an Olympic qualifying tournament June 29-July 4.

The winner of the six-team tournament earns a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans), RJ Barrett (New York), Khem Birch (Toronto), Oshae Brissett (Indiana), Dillon Brooks (Memphis), Brandon Clarke (Memphis), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City), Cory Joseph (Detroit), Trey Lyles (San Antonio), Mychal Mulder (Golden State), Kelly Olynyk (Houston), Dwight Powell (Dallas), Tristan Thompson (Boston) and Andrew Wiggins (Golden State) are the NBA players on the roster.

They'll be joined by European-based pros Trae Bell-Haynes, Melvin Ejim, Kyle Alexander, Aaron Doornekamp and Andrew Nicholson, along with veteran pro Anthony Bennett and NCAA player Andrew Nembhard.

Whether all players will be available remains a question. The Olympic qualifier conflicts with the NBA conference finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City) and Chris Boucher (Toronto) are two NBA players not on the list. Neither is injured Denver star Jamal Murray.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2021.