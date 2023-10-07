Canada to meet U.S. for gold at the International Para Hockey Cup

OSTRAVA, Czechia -

Team Canada will face off against the United States for a gold medal in Sunday's championship game at the 2023 International Para Hockey Cup.

Canada advanced to the title game with a 4-1 win over Team IPH in Saturday's semifinal.

Calgary's Auren Halbert led the Canadian attack with a pair of goals, while captain Tyler McGregor, of Forest, Ont., added a power-play goal and an assist.

James Dunn, of Wallacetown, Ont., scored Canada's opening marker at 1:39 of the first period.

German forward Bernhard Hering scored for Team IPH, which is a team of players from different countries.

The U.S. defeated host Czechia 6-1 in Saturday's other semifinal game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2023.