Sports

    • Canada to meet U.S. for gold at the International Para Hockey Cup

    Tyler McGregor, right, of Canada and Brody Roybal of the United States battle for the puck during their para ice hockey finals match at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 13, 2022, in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Dita Alangkara Tyler McGregor, right, of Canada and Brody Roybal of the United States battle for the puck during their para ice hockey finals match at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 13, 2022, in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Dita Alangkara
    OSTRAVA, Czechia -

    Team Canada will face off against the United States for a gold medal in Sunday's championship game at the 2023 International Para Hockey Cup.

    Canada advanced to the title game with a 4-1 win over Team IPH in Saturday's semifinal.

    Calgary's Auren Halbert led the Canadian attack with a pair of goals, while captain Tyler McGregor, of Forest, Ont., added a power-play goal and an assist.

     James Dunn, of Wallacetown, Ont., scored Canada's opening marker at 1:39 of the first period.

    German forward Bernhard Hering scored for Team IPH, which is a team of players from different countries.

    The U.S. defeated host Czechia 6-1 in Saturday's other semifinal game.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2023.

    MORE SPORTS NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Does AI pose a risk to humanity? Innovation Minister won't say

    Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne says his job is to move 'from fear to opportunity' when it comes to the development and regulation of artificial intelligence, but when pressed on whether he believes the exponentially advancing technology poses a risk to humanity, he wouldn't say.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News