Canada Soccer names Quebec Soccer boss Mathieu Chamberland as its new COO

Canada Soccer has named Mathieu Chamberland, as shown in this handout image, its new chief operating office. Chamberland has spent the last five years as general director at Soccer Quebec (Federation de soccer du Quebec). THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Soccer **MANDATORY CREDIT**

