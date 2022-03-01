Canada Soccer Hall of Fame adds three members

Montreal Impact's Patrice Bernier celebrates after scoring against the Toronto FC during first half Major League Soccer sudden death playoff game in Montreal on October 29, 2015. (Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Montreal Impact's Patrice Bernier celebrates after scoring against the Toronto FC during first half Major League Soccer sudden death playoff game in Montreal on October 29, 2015. (Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MORE SPORTS NEWS