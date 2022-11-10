Canada Soccer announces multi-year sponsorship deal with CIBC

Canada's coach John Herdman, gives instructions to his players during the international friendly soccer match between Qatar and Canada, at the Viola Park stadium in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter) Canada's coach John Herdman, gives instructions to his players during the international friendly soccer match between Qatar and Canada, at the Viola Park stadium in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter)

MORE SPORTS NEWS