Canada sneaks past Greece 86-79 in men's basketball opener

RJ Barrett and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 23 and 21 points as Canada defeated Greece 86-79 in Olympic men's basketball action on Saturday at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Dillon Brooks and Jamal Murray — who came off the bench — added 13 and eight points, respectively, for Canada (1-0). Murray iced the game with a pair of clutch free throws late in the fourth quarter, before Barrett put an exclamation mark on the win with a slam dunk at the buzzer.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 34 points for Greece (0-1), which qualified for the Olympics after winning the qualifying tournament in Piraeus, Greece.
It was Canada's first appearance at the Games since the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Canada went 2-1 in exhibition play leading up to the Games, having qualified at the 2023 FIBA World Cup where it won bronze.
The two teams entered Saturday's contest with the 14th-ranked Greeks holding a 2-1 edge over seventh-ranked Canadians. Their last meeting came at an Olympic qualifying event in Victoria in 2021, a 97-91 Canada win.
Canada will next play No. 5 Australia on Tuesday.
Barrett scored Canada's first basket 32 seconds in with a layup and Canada jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the opening quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander then turned up the heat, hitting multiple stepback jump-shots as Canada went on an 11-2 run to take a 22-9 edge.
However, back-to-back three-pointers from Dinos Mitoglou and Kostas Papanikolaou got Greece going before another Papanikolaou triple with 17 seconds left made it a two-point game. Murray closed the frame with a pair of free throws to give Canada a 26-22 lead.
After a close first few minutes of the second quarter, Brooks restored Canada's double-digit advantage with a three-pointer with 5:45 remaining.
Greece chipped at the lead again bringing it down to five, but a Barrett baseline jumper and a pair of free throws from Gilgeous-Alexander allowed Canada to go into halftime ahead 48-38.
Canada jumped out of the gates to start the third quarter with Brooks capping an 8-2 run to give the Canadians their largest lead at 56-40 just 1:47 in.
After a pair of free throws from Gilgeous-Alexander made it a 60-50 contest, Greece continued chipping at the deficit, trimming it to six after three free throws from Papanikolaou, who was fouled by Andrew Nembhard.
A Murray floater with 43 seconds left extended Canada's lead to 68-60 to close the third.
Thomas Walkup cut it to 72-66 for Greece with 8:05 remaining with a three-pointer and Antetokounmpo made a pair of free throws to trim the deficit less than a minute later, to the delight of the pro-Greece crowd.
A Lu Dort three-pointer, however, gave Canada more cushion with 4:56 left, going up 75-68. Gilgeous-Alexander piled it on to the joy of some Canadian fans in the stands with a stepback three just over 30 seconds later.
Canada led by just three points, 82-79, with 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but a costly foul from Antetokounmpo sent Murray to the foul line where he drained both his free throws.
While Wasaga Beach is known for being the longest freshwater beach in the world, it has been talked about for a different reason in recent weeks, as reports have surfaced of beachgoers defecating in the sand.
Summer McIntosh has won Canada's first medal of the Olympic Games in Paris with a silver in swimming's 400-metre freestyle.
A Regina mom is raising money to get her daughter the care she needs in Toronto.
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
Tenants who are being evicted from their 16-storey apartment building on Richmond Road are banding together, holding a rally on Saturday, outside the place they call home.
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
Three Russian warships arrived in Cuban waters on Saturday, Moscow's second such maritime voyage in as many months in a reflection of deepening ties between Russia and Cuba.
Thousands of firefighters were battling a wildfire in northern California on Saturday that exploded in size, scorching an area about the size of Los Angeles — one of several blazes tearing through the western United States and Canada amid dry, hot and windy conditions.
Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump's near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president's ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former president's injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.
Soon Canadians who need to reach out to the federal government could also find themselves talking to an employee who's been helped by non-human assistants.
Prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Australia released a letter renewing calls for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza on Friday morning.
The result for the April-to-May period compared to a $1.5 billion surplus for the same stretch last year.
Health Canada is warning some take-home naloxone kits come with bad instructions that should be ignored in favour of the correct guidance.
U.S. health officials Friday announced a recall of some Boar's Head liverwurst and deli meats as they investigate a listeria outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people and caused two deaths.
Every Friday, when Chris Marshall opens his bar, he gets the same customer request: Alcohol, please. And every time someone asks for a vodka tonic or another familiar well drink, he has to gently remind them that his bar, Sans Bar, serves no alcohol.
In a fresh broadside against one of the world's most popular technology companies, the U.S. Justice Department late Friday accused TikTok of harnessing the capability to gather bulk information on users based on views on divisive social issues like gun control, abortion and religion.
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is ready to return to flight after suffering a mission-ending failure during a routine journey earlier this month.
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
Taylor Swift fans who missed her world tour or those who can’t get enough of her can catch her at the museum this summer.
An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it is pausing sales of one of its new product lines that have generated complaints from consumers.
Unionized Apple retail employees in the U.S. reached a tentative agreement with the tech giant on Friday over improvement in work-life balance, pay raises and job security.
A new Leger survey finds Canadians are spending less on dining out and that younger Canadians are selective about where they eat due to dietary restrictions.
Ontario seniors are facing a cash crunch as they continue to support their kids and grandchildren at the expense of their own well-being.
The Toronto Blue Jays traded catcher Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox for three prospects on Saturday.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
Wildfire officials says the risk level in British Columbia is improving thanks to rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province.
A Surrey homeowner recently won an appeal of their property assessment, but unlike most people who appeal their homes' value, they weren't trying to get it reduced.
Natasha Shoemaker couldn't believe how quickly the flames spread near Golden, B.C., Wednesday night.
Toronto police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in the west end Saturday night.
The Tsuut’ina Nation is hosting a powwow that keeps getting bigger and better this weekend.
Another wire snapped inside the city’s feeder main Friday, as water consumption continued to decline.
During a tour of the town with Mayor Richard Ireland, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and other dignitaries on Friday, the indiscriminate nature of the wildfires could be seen everywhere, with Jasper National Park's glorious mountain peaks overlooking the devastation.
Ottawa continues to experience heavy traffic on streets along Highway 417 while city crews replace the Preston Street overpass.
An Ottawa poet, Nancy Hugget, has won the RBC PEN Canada NEW Voices Award, marking the oldest recipient of the annual honour.
Several dozen protesters gathered in front of a Montreal hospital on Saturday to protest Quebec’s French language laws, while advocacy groups representing anglophones warn the government is making it harder for Quebecers to access health-care services in English.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she'd like to see bus tours organized for evacuated residents of Jasper so they can see the damage a wildfire did to their town for themselves and know what to expect when they're eventually allowed to return home.
The RCMP is warning of a lethal drug in circulation after the sudden death of an individual in Jardinville, N.B., on Thursday.
Thousands of people made their way out to New Brunswick’s New River Beach Saturday for the 2024 Sand Sculpture Competition.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill marked its 35th anniversary in grand style Saturday, as 140 devoted fans gathered for a special VIP meet and greet to celebrate the iconic singer and her enduring legacy.
A Winnipeg teen hopes to push his sporting acumen to another level. Devin Guziak, 14, is a multi-sport athlete who plays hockey, football, and track and field.
The humidity could spell trouble for parts of the province Saturday, with potential for severe thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes.
Some self-proclaimed Manitoba “monarch butterfly enthusiasts” are working hard this summer to make sure the endangered species remains in full flight for years to come.
A Regina mom is raising money to get her daughter the care she needs in Toronto.
One man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after an aggravated assault in Moose Jaw on Friday.
The Amphibious Response Support Unit at Echo Valley Provincial Park quickly sprung into action Friday afternoon to help with a rescue.
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
One vehicle ended up on its side after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Kitchener on Friday night.
If you purchased a Lotto Max ticket in Kitchener or Guelph this week, you’ll want to check those numbers!
The Canadian ball hockey association national youth final was hosted in Saskatoon on Saturday.
Saskatoon firefighters responded to two separate structure fires early Saturday morning.
After another week of heat warnings across Saskatchewan, temperatures will be dipping back into the seasonal range for the weekend.
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
Police on Manitoulin Island are investigating after a 27-year-old man was assaulted by two male suspects before being forced into a black pickup truck in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
The fourth annual Crouch Block Party brought Hamilton Road residents together with free entertainment, social services and lunch.
Maggie MacNeil will swim for a medal Sunday afternoon after qualifying for the final of the 100 metre Women’s Butterfly.
The Town of Midland hopes to see more usage of the new weekend beach transit service, a pilot program that provides affordable, on-demand transit between Midland and Balm Beach.
Hundreds of classic and exotic cars will take over downtown Barrie on Saturday.
A man was arrested after police seized cocaine, cash and a replica air pistol in a Midland residence.
Downtown Windsor let the dogs out this weekend and put them on the runway for the city’s first dog fashion show.
Those interested in rowing in the Windsor-Essex area are invited to partake in the LaSalle Rowing Club’s first Learn to Row Open House.
Natasha Shoemaker couldn't believe how quickly the flames spread near Golden, B.C., Wednesday night.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
Fire crews from a number of different southern Alberta communities tackled a fire at a Coaldale recycling plant late Friday afternoon.
It’s been over a month since the St. Mary siphon in Montana burst.
A total of 85 drug and firearm-related charges have been laid against five suspects following a raid at a Sault Ste. Marie apartment, police say.
A new Leger survey finds Canadians are spending less on dining out and that younger Canadians are selective about where they eat due to dietary restrictions.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
