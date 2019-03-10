

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Losing two players to injury didn't slow down the attack as Canada romped to a 33-7 victory over Spain on Sunday morning at the HSBC World Ruby Sevens tournament.

Injuries depleted Canada's roster for the final day. Captain Nathan Hirayama was sidelined with fractured ribs while Adam Zaruba was out with a foot injury.

Connor Braid continued to be a force of nature, scoring a pair of tries, as Canada began its quest for the Challenge Trophy at the 16-team tournament on a positive note.

"It feels good," said Braid, who has scored six tries in four games. "We know what we are capable of.

"We've had some injuries, but we have lots of depth. We have everything in that room we need to be successful. It's just about applying it, being clinical in certain areas."

Canada played Scotland later Sunday with a shot at the Challenge Trophy or consolation championship on the line.