Canada set to announce FIFA Men's World Cup squad for first time in 36 years

It is a day of dreams fulfilled and shattered alike for players in the mix as Canada men’s senior soccer team head coach John Herdman is set to name the 26 players he feels are best suited to represent the nation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The roster reveal will air on TSN 1, 4, and 5 beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

Thirty-six years have passed since Canada last earned qualification to the event, making the announcement that much more special. Some players will have their names etched in history while others will have either seen their last chance go by or be faced with the prospect of having to prove themselves over the next four years and hope they get an opportunity in 2026, when Canada will be hosts alongside the U.S. and Mexico.

This past June, FIFA confirmed that squads can include up to 26 players instead of the customary 23, accommodating for the fact that this World Cup is being held in the middle of the club soccer season as opposed to the usual summer break. Potential last-minute absences due to COVID-19 is also a factor.

Thirty-nine players contributed to Canada's qualifying run that saw them finish first ahead of both Mexico and U.S.A., scoring more goals and conceding fewer goals than any other team in the CONCACAF region.

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is expected to be included after shaking off a hamstring injury picked up just over a week ago while midfield stalwarts Atiba Hutchinson and Jonathan Osorio returned to action this past week after long layoffs in more good news.

On the other side of the coin, defender Scott Kennedy picked up a shoulder injury on Oct. 29 in action for Regensburg of Germany’s second-tier league Bundesliga 2 and has been ruled out for the World Cup, as has goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, who suffered a right-leg fracture on Nov. 5 while representing Los Angeles F.C. in the MLS Cup final.

Defender Doneil Henry picked up an injury while warming up for Canada's friendly against Bahrain on Nov. 11 and so his status is up in the air.

Kennedy has eight caps for Canada and has been an integral piece in helping build the strong team culture Herdman has sought while Crepeau was set to be Canada’s No. 2 goalkeeping option behind Milan Borjan until the injury. Crepeau underwent successful surgery on Nov. 6.

Belgium, a serious contender for the trophy, will be Canada’s first Group F opponent on Nov. 23, followed by Croatia on Nov. 27, and Morocco on Dec. 1. The entire World Cup is being aired on CTV and TSN.

Official squad details to follow here after the announcement…