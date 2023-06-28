Canada's Zhao advances to third round of Wimbledon qualifying with win over Rus

Carol Zhao of Canada serves a ball to Russia's Daria Kaasatkina during their group A Billie Jean King Cup finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Petr David Josek Carol Zhao of Canada serves a ball to Russia's Daria Kaasatkina during their group A Billie Jean King Cup finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Petr David Josek

MORE SPORTS NEWS