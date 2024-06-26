Sports

    • Canada's youngest athlete at the Paris 2024 Olympics could be a 14-year-old skateboarder

    Canada's Fay De Fazio Ebert celebrates during her gold medal performance, while wearing on feather from her pet duck in her helmet, at the Women's Park Skateboarding at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile on Oct. 22, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press) Canada's Fay De Fazio Ebert celebrates during her gold medal performance, while wearing on feather from her pet duck in her helmet, at the Women's Park Skateboarding at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile on Oct. 22, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Most teenagers spend their summer vacations at camp or with friends. Fay De Fazio Ebert could be spending hers representing Canada on the world stage.

    The 14-year-old was one of four athletes named to Canada's Olympic skateboarding group, as Canada Skateboard and the Canadian Olympic Committee revealed their choices on Wednesday.

    The four athletes were selected based on their performances in global skateboarding events over the past two years, including last weekend's Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest, Hungary.

    At 14, De Fazio Elbert, a native of Toronto, could be the youngest athlete in Canada's Paris 2024 delegation. She won the gold medal in women's park at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, Canada's first medal in skateboarding at the event.

    Team Canada's Fay De Fazio Ebert celebrates her gold medal performance in Women's Park Skateboarding at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile on Oct. 22, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

    "It makes a big impact having so many outstanding Canadian skateboarders headed to Paris 2024. We lack high-level skateboarding training facilities in the country," De Fazio Ebert said in a press release. "Yet, to see us as a team, as individuals, push through and skateboard our best on this international scene is amazing."

    The last 14-year-old to compete for Canada in the Summer Olympics was Summer McIntosh, who at Tokyo 2020 finished fourth in the 400-metre freestyle. Since then, she's become a four-time World Aquatics champion, and holds the world record for the women's 400-metre individual medley.

    The other three athletes named to Canada's Olympic skateboarding group include Matt Berger from Kamloops, B.C., Ryan Decenzo of Delta, B.C., and Cordano Russell of London, Ont. Of the four selections, only Berger has previous Olympic experience, competing at the men's street event in Tokyo 2020. His best finish on the world stage was sixth at the 2021 World Skateboard Championships.

    Adam Higgins, high performance director for Canada Skateboard, praised the athletes for how hard they've worked to get to this point.

    "This qualification period began back in June 2022, the dedication required to get to this point has been incredibly demanding," Higgins said in the press release. "These four skateboarders have kept pushing and progressing, and now they have the honour of representing skateboarding and Canada on the Olympic stage."

    The men's street skateboarding event will take place July 27, while the women's event is Aug. 6. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis

    Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News