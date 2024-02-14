Canada's women's water polo team has one last chance to qualify for Paris Olympics

DOHA, Qatar -

The Canadian women's water polo team has one more chance to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics after a 10-8 loss to Australia on Wednesday at the world aquatics championships.

Canada took a 6-5 lead over the Australians going into the final quarter of the placement round game, but were outscored 5-2 in the fourth.

However, Canada was extended a lifeline when the Netherlands defeated Italy 10-5. That set up a seventh-place game Friday between Canada and Italy, with the winner getting the last Olympic spot.

Two Olympic spots were on the line coming into Doha, with Hungary, Italy and Canada the only teams in the top eight who had not already qualified.

Hungary, which will face the United States in the final, has locked up one of the available spots.

Italy defeated Canada 12-8 when the teams met in the group stage.

"We still have a chance to qualify right now, and it's great to be able to play against the team that we're up against for the spot at the Olympics," Canada head coach David Paradelo said.

Team captain Emma Wright led Canada with three goals on Wednesday. Verica Bakoc had two, while Elyse Lemay-Lavoie, Serena Browne and Kindred Paul also scored.

"We know this team and we know what to expect. So we're going to be prepared and we're going to give it our all and get that spot for Paris," Wright said.