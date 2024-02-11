Canada's women's basketball team qualifies for Paris Olympics

SOPRON, Hungary -

Canada's women's basketball team has qualified for the Paris Olympics.

Bridget Carleton led the way with 19 points and eight rebounds but Canada fell to 1-2 dropping a pivotal game against Japan, 86-82, on Sunday in FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament action.

However, with three teams qualifying for the Olympics from the four-team tournament, Canada was able to make it through thanks to Spain's 73-72 win over Hungary later Sunday. It will be Canada's fourth straight Olympic appearance.

Kayla Alexander chipped in 16 points and 14 rebounds for fifth-ranked Canada, with Nirra Fields contributing 17 points and seven rebounds of her own.

Evelyn Mawuli and Mai Yamamoto led ninth-ranked Japan, the reigning Olympic silver medallists, with 21 points apiece. Japan booked its ticket, along with Spain's, to Paris with the win.

The tournament is one of four qualifying competitions being played.

