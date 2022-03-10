Canada's wheelchair curling team qualifies for Paralympic playoffs with comeback win

Canada's Mark Ideson pushes a stone as he and his teammates play against Norway during their wheelchair curling competition at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, on March 10, 2022. (Dita Alangkara / AP) Canada's Mark Ideson pushes a stone as he and his teammates play against Norway during their wheelchair curling competition at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, on March 10, 2022. (Dita Alangkara / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS