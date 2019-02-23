

The Canadian Press





LIVERPOOL, N.S. -- Tyler Tardi successfully completed the defence of his world title when he led his Canadian team to a 9-4 win over Switzerland in Saturday morning's men's gold medal game at the world junior curling championships.

The B.C.-based rink became the first junior men's team to win back-to-back world titles since 2007.

Tardi was joined by third Sterling Middleton, second Matthew Hall, and lead Alex Horvath, alternate Rylan Kleiter and coach Paul Tardi.

Canadian skip Selena Sturmay wasn't as successful in the women's final, falling 8-7 against Russia in an extra end.

It was Russia's first women's world junior title since 2013.

Sturmay's Edmonton-based rink included third Abby Marks, second Kate Goodhelpsen and lead Paige Papley.

Scotland beat Norway 8-5 for men's bronze and Switzerland topped China 6-4 for third in women's play.