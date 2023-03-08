Canada's Taylor Pendrith hopes to dial in driver at Players Championship

Taylor Pendrith watches his tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) Taylor Pendrith watches his tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

