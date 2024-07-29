BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is the Olympic champion in the women's 400-metre individual medley.
The 17-year-old from Toronto became the first Canadian woman to take gold in the race that combines butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle in that order.
McIntosh won handily with a time of four minutes 27.71 seconds and touched the wall two body lengths ahead of silver medallist Katie Grimes of the United States, who was over five seconds behind. Emma Weyant of the U.S. took bronze.
McIntosh collected her second medal in Paris after a silver in 400-metre freestyle on opening night at the pool.
She's racing four individual events with the 200-metre medley and butterfly coming up later this week.
The teenager is also expected to race in the relay finals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.
Christa Deguchi didn't even know the full extent of Canadian history she had made in her Olympics debut.
Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
An EF1 tornado with winds of 150 km/h touched down southwest of Perth, Ont. last week, causing damage along a 39 km path.
The province says it has set aside more than $100 million to purchase five new helicopters for use by police services in the GTA and Ottawa to help combat auto theft, carjackings, and street racing.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation.
The Nova Scotia government says it has opened a helpline for anyone seeking counselling after five people were shot over the weekend at a community gathering in Halifax.
A former BBC presenter has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday vowed heavy retaliation against Hezbollah amid furious diplomatic efforts to prevent a spiral into regional war following a weekend rocket strike that killed 12 children in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.
More than 5,000 people isolated by flooding in northwest North Korea were rescued in airlifts and other evacuation work supervised by leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Monday.
Nicolas Maduro was formally declared the winner of Venezuela's disputed presidential election Monday, just a day after after the country's political opposition and the entrenched incumbent both claimed victory in the contest.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada has 'serious concerns' about Sunday's election results in Venezuela.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the dates for two federal byelections to be held on September 16, according to a government release Sunday morning.
A new study suggests the rate of high blood pressure disorders in pregnancy has risen over the last decade in Canada.
Protein intake is necessary for your body, as it helps with hair growth, skin glow and hormone production, an Ottawa nutritionist says.
In a fresh broadside against one of the world's most popular technology companies, the U.S. Justice Department late Friday accused TikTok of harnessing the capability to gather bulk information on users based on views on divisive social issues like gun control, abortion and religion.
A manipulated video that mimics the voice of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris saying things she did not say is raising concerns about the power of artificial intelligence to mislead with Election Day about three months away.
Strong thunderstorms brought flash flooding to Dolly Parton’s Dollywood in east Tennessee.
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue.
Edna O'Brien, Ireland's literary pride and outlaw who scandalized her native land with her debut novel 'The Country Girls' before gaining international acclaim as a storyteller and iconoclast that found her welcomed everywhere from Dublin to the White House, has died. She was 93.
The Competition Bureau says it is launching its market study of domestic airline service as concerns around prices and quality persist.
A U.S. court has dismissed three claims made by a former BlackBerry Ltd. employee who alleges the company's chief executive sexually harassed her and then retaliated against her after she reported the behaviour.
Triple O's is not alone in experiencing the year-round cold beverage boom some attribute to social media, younger consumers and evolving palates.
First there was the three-year cruise that never took off. Now, another company aiming to be the first to produce a round-the-world residential cruise at a reasonable price has delayed departure by two months.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
British swimmer Adam Peaty has tested positive for COVID, Team GB said on Monday, a day after he narrowly missed out on the 100 meters breaststroke gold at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
The fines for a long list of parking offences in Toronto will increase starting Thursday.
The province will release a final report on food safety in licensed facility-based childcares on Monday afternoon.
Calgary announced it is changing the hours for its Jasper wildfire reception centre – with nearly 1,400 evacuees having already registered.
The OC Transpo website says starting Aug. 26, the Confederation Line will run every 10 minutes at stations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Peak-period service will continue to be every 5 minutes, according to OC Transpo.
The Ontario government is spending $134 million to purchase five new helicopters for use in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa. As part of the new Joint Air Support Unit, Ontario Provincial Police will acquire two new H135 helicopters to provide support to police in Ottawa and Toronto in dealing with auto thefts.
An EF1 tornado with winds of 150 km/h touched down southwest of Perth, Ont. last week, causing damage along a 39 km path.
A special weather statement has been issued for Montreal due to a 'hot and humid air mass' that is 'currently affecting the province of Quebec.'
With the U.S. election hitting another gear of excitement, Americans living in Montreal are feeling the effects with some working overtime to get out the vote.
A new sex therapy developed by a researcher at the Université de Montréal helps women whose sexual desire has waned, a problem thought to affect between 30 per cent and 40 per cent of adult women.
A 30-year-old man has been charged in a south Edmonton crash that killed a three-year-old boy and injured his mother and sister in June.
Dozens of people joined a search for a missing Cape Breton man near a highway exit on Monday morning.
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Maples neighbourhood on Sunday.
A Manitoba woman is well on the way to achieving her dream of buying a lakefront cabin after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot.
Saskatchewan RCMP have seemingly put an end to a string of break-ins that have occurred in the Alida, Sask. area over the past several months.
A group of former employees returned to the CKCK Television studio to mark the station’s 70th Anniversary. They say it was a great place to work.
Pike Lake's own Rylan Wiens has captured bronze in his second appearance at the Olympics.
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane in Kitchener.
So far, Canada has won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Firefighters in Prince Albert were called to the Saskatchewan Penitentiary for a reported fire in the prison administration building on Sunday.
Sudbury police are investigating a crash in the valley Saturday night involving a party bus and a suspected impaired driver.
Timmins Police Service is investigating a weapons incident at Albert’s Hotel on Mountjoy Street South that occurred Sunday evening.
St. Thomas Elgin General's first MRI machine arrived at the hospital Monday. The machine will allow staff to make detailed 3D images of the body to help diagnose issues.
A large industrial fire just west of Tillsonburg sent heavy black smoke billowing into the sky Monday morning. The blaze at Legend Rubber Inc. on Hwy. 3, spread quickly and sent a scare into arriving employees and firefighters alike.
Construction has begun on a new children’s treatment centre in Chatham-Kent.
A man lost his life when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Essa Township.
Highway 400 northbound lanes have reopened after a fatal motorcycle collision.
Barrie police arrested and charged an individual after he shattered the windows of two different businesses in Barrie.
Essex County will see heightened traffic this Civic long weekend for the Hogs for Hospice Motorcycle Rally.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
Fire crews from a number of different southern Alberta communities tackled a fire at a Coaldale recycling plant late Friday afternoon.
Provincial police say a man was charged with impaired driving during a compliance check at a northern Ontario beach Sunday afternoon and clarify when you are legally allowed to consume alcohol on a boat.
The national Highly Sensitized Patient Program for kidney transplants has reached the milestone of 1,000 transplants.
The Ontario Hockey League was saddened by the news of the loss of former OHL coach and defenceman Bob Jones, who passed away Friday at the age of 54 following a battle with ALS.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
