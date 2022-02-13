Canada's Steven Dubois wins bronze in men's 500-metre short-track event

BEIJING -

Canada's Steven Dubois captured his second short-track speedskating medal of the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, with a bronze medal in the men's 500-metre final.

The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., flashed a grin and a thumbs-up as he stepped on the podium after finishing third behind Shaoang Liu of Hungary and Konstantin Ivliev of Russia.

It was the second medal for the first-time Olympian, who won silver in the 1,500-metre event last week.

Liu finished in a time of 40.338, just ahead of Ivliev at 40.431. Dubois finished in 40.669.

Dubois was advanced to the A final after the judges determined he'd been bumped by South Korea's Hwang Daeheon in his semifinal heat.

Fellow Canadian Jordan Pierre-Gilles was eliminated earlier after falling in the quarterfinals.

The Canadian women's 3,000-metre relay team failed to reach the podium.

The quartet composed of Kim Boutin, Alyson Charles, Courtney Sarault and Florence Brunelle finished fourth.

The Dutch team won the gold medal in a time of 4:03.409.

South Korea earned silver and China took bronze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2022.