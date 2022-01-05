Canada's Stephanie Labbe one of three finalists for FIFA goalkeeping award

Canada’s Stephanie Labbe is introduced before a match against New Zealand, in Ottawa, on Oct. 23, 2021. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Canada’s Stephanie Labbe is introduced before a match against New Zealand, in Ottawa, on Oct. 23, 2021. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MORE SPORTS NEWS